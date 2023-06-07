Adebutu Accuses IG Of Suppressing Investigation Against Abiodun On Vote Buying, Electoral Violence

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has accused the Police of covering up an investigation into allegations of vote buying and electoral violence against Governor Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the March 18 governorship election.

Adebutu said, his party had six weeks ago written a petition to the Inspector General of Police, demanding the investigation of Abiodun and the APC over allegations of vote buying, electoral violence and voters’ intimidation during the election.

Adebutu who spoke through the Media Director of his campaign organisation, Afolabi Orekoya in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, accused Abiodun and APC of using the police to subvert justice by intimidating and harassing him.