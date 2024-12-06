Share

Pastor Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has sent a concerned message to women who devote their time to livestream prayer programs.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, Pastor Leke addressed women who actively join early morning and night prayer sessions with renowned ministers such as Pastor Jerry Eze and Pastor Bolaji Idowu.

According to the clergyman, many women fail to maintain harmonious relationships with their husbands, fathers, and other family members despite the messages consumed on those platforms.

He wrote: “Good morning to all the women who are doing night and early morning prayers with Pastors Jerry/Bolaji but not speaking with their husbands, fathers, and even their fellow sisters.

“Happy Congress, Happy Shiloh, and Happy Experience 2024 to you all in Jesus’ name. May we not all pray and worship in vain.”

READ ALSO:

His post has however sparked mixed reactions online with many praising Pastor Leke for addressing a critical issue about balancing spirituality with family and social responsibilities.

While others criticized him for focusing on only women and not also addressing men.

Reactions trailing this post;

@pastormildred quizzed: “My only question for you @lekeadeboye is how many bodyguards, military police and hosts of angel armies do you move around with? Because …, ”

@blessed_tomilola reacted: “Good morning to men who are joining NSPPD and NLP but cheating and keeping malice with their wives. Happy prayer o.”

@funkyvisage_mua said: “What happened to say to all the men and women or wives and husbands? I know men that do this too and they go to Redeem Sunday school to preach without talking to their wives at home.”

Share

Please follow and like us: