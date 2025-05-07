Adeboye Visits Jos, Declares End To Bloodshed In Plateau

Share

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has sympathized with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State over the recent violent attacks, prophetically declaring an end to the bloodshed in the State.

Adeboye made the declaration during a courtesy visit to Governor Mutfwang at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

He described the killings as senseless and heart-wrenching, adding that the Church remains deeply concerned about the persistent loss of innocent lives.

“We have not relented in our prayers for Plateau State. We’ve dedicated a special hour of prayer for peace, restoration, and hope,” he said.

“There are times when the flesh may fail, but God never fails.”

Adeboye, who is in Plateau for the RCCG annual retreat at the church’s camp in Heipang, Barkin-Ladi LGA, said it was important to visit and pray for the State’s healing and restoration.

In his response, Governor Mutfwang expressed appreciation for the visit and the RCCG’s unwavering spiritual support.

He noted that activities have resumed at the once-deserted RCCG Heipang Camp, signaling a return of hope and improved security.

“It is only when men of God lift their voices to heaven that God grants them wisdom and answers the cry of His people,” the Governor said, commending Pastor Adeboye’s consistent intercession for the State.

