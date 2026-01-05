Adeboye Urges Placing Value On Gratitude For God’s Mercy

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged individuals to resist pride and always appreciate God for His mercy.

Adeboye made the call during the 2026 special Sunday thanksgiving service at RCCG National Headquarters, Throne of Grace (TOG) Ebutte Metta, Lagos. At the service with theme ‘Gratitude’, the reverend preacher who appreciated God for keeping him alive, emphasised the value of God’s mercy not reliance on cleverness for the preservation of lives.

He said: “I’m talking about myself and maybe one or two people who want to join me… who want to think about the mercies of the Lord…

“I want to talk about the value of the mercy of God when it comes to preservation,” he stated while quoting scripturally that “It is of the mercies of the Lord that we are not consumed.

“I am alive because of the mercy of the Lord. I don’t know about you. It is not my cleverness, but the mercy of God…”