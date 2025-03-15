Adeboye Unveils Stadium, Olympic-Size Swimming Pool

Share

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on Friday, March 14, unveiled a full-size stadium and an Olympic-size 50-metre swimming pool at the Peaceville International Academy, located within the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

The cleric was accompanied by his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, along with top church leaders including Joseph Obayemi, RCCG National Overseer; Sunday Akande, and the management of Peaceville International Academy led by Head of School Dolapo Fatoki.

The event was graced by several board members of the school, including Leke Adeoye, Olugbenga Omojola, Ayoola Jolayemi, Noah Osato, and Busola Ogunsiji.

Reflecting on his past, Adeboye lamented the lack of such facilities during his university days and the general scarcity of quality sports amenities across the country.

“This kind of well-grassed stadium and serene environment were not available in universities during our time. Remarkably, God has made this possible in a secondary school, showing that He is on our side,” he remarked.

He offered prayers for those who contributed to the realization of these facilities and expressed his vision for the school to become a global brand.

In her welcome address, Mrs. Adeboye, the founder of the college, described the institution as a legacy made possible by God’s support.

She thanked her husband for his unwavering support in making the school a reality and emphasized the importance of the sports facilities in moulding Godly champions.

The unveiling ceremony also featured a novelty match to celebrate Pastor Adeboye’s 83rd birthday, with him performing the ceremonial kick-off for the match between Redemption City FC and Region 1 FC. The home team triumphed with a 4-0 victory.

Head of School Dolapo Fatoki highlighted that the facilities would be judiciously used to enhance the physical well-being of students and position the school as a hub for sports development in Ogun State and Nigeria.

