Adeboye, Umeh, Inyama For Newstap/ SWAN Five-Star Sports Award

With three days to the maiden edition of the Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award, renowned sports administrators, Prince Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, Chief Mike Umeh and Pastor Emeka Inyama have confirmed their attendance of the event.

Adeboye who is a Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said yesterday that he would be at the high profile event declaring that what Newstap and SWAN is doing is commendable.

Umeh, a former Acting President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said he’s happy that the two organisations are collaborating to honour eminent Nigerians who have contributed so much to the development of the country’s football with an assurance that he’ll be part of the event.

“It’s a thing of joy that Newstap Communications and SWAN are honouring eminent Nigerians and corporate organisation that are contributing to the development of the country’s sports and we must give them all the necessary support and encouragement.

“I have gone through the list of the nominees, and am happy with the names the organisers came up with and I will definitely be there to be part of this epoch making event,” he assured.

In the same vein, Inyama a one time Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL) said he’s happy that after many years, SWAN is organizing an award to recognize those contributing to the country’s sports ecosystem.

“It’s good SWAN is collaborating with one of the leading online medium in the country to organise this event. I will be attending the event.”

“I must give kudos to Newstap and SWAN for this initiative because it will not only encourage the awardees to do more but will challenge others to emulate them and invest in the country’s sports and I will definitely be part of the award ceremony,”concluded the former Chairman of Abia Warriors Football Club.

