Adeboye To Legal Practitioners, Others: Be Merciful, Seek God’s Mercy

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has urged individuals particularly those of the legal practition, to seek God’s mercy and be merciful.

Adeboye made the call yesterday at RCCG National Headquarters during the September Thanksgiving and prayer service, tagged ‘Divine Mercy’ for legal practitioners at federal, state and all levels and sectors; law students and institutions of legal education.

The cleric at the service attended by several legal practitioners including Chief Juge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipo; made clear that a cry for mercy can stop God in His track as he made biblical reference to a beggar who received divine intervention and that there was trouble for the unmerciful as such person will not obtain mercy.

Noting justice as getting what one deserves and mercy as getting what one does not deserves, revealed being alive is by God’s mercy.

He, also stressed that crying to God for mercy can be effectual especially when longtime prayers seem unanswered, adding that a cry for mercy can stop God in His tracks.