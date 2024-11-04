Adeboye To Christians: Don’t Ask God To Kill Your Enemies

Share

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Christians to stop praying for the death of their enemies, rather for God to show them mercy.

Adeboye who asked Christians, who would witness their enjoyment if their enemies die, also urged them not to be bothered when people say negative things to them out of envy.

He gave the counsel yesterday while ministering at the November Thanksgiving and special prayer for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and health practitioners, with the theme, ‘Divine Wings’, held at the National Headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Adeboye said:”Stop praying against your enemies just pray that God will have mercy on them because if God is carrying you, anybody who is opposing you, anybody who is speaking evil about is just wasting time.

“You just keep soaring, remember the one who is carrying you is the one who said he has prepared a table before me (you)… “Where you should be praying for your enemies pray for them, ask God to be merciful unto them don’t ask God to kill them. “

