Adeboye: There’s money in Nigeria, only in wrong hands

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has asked individuals not to allow anyone tell them there is no money in Nigeria, as the money was only in the wrong hands. Adeboye, at the Special Annual Thanksgiving Service at RCCG National Headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos yesterday, with the theme ‘Supernatural Enlargement’, made this known while addressing members who desire to make money to do things for God.

Advising worshippers to worship God massively, staying connected and continuously serving God with everything he makes available, Adeboye stated: “Those of you think you want to do something for God, only you don’t have the money, money is coming. But when it comes, what are you going to use it for? To serve him. I have said it again and again God is looking for treasurers. “Don’t let anybody tell you there’s no money in this country, it’s just that it’s in the wrong hands. Take my word for it. This year wealth will change hands. “So praise him mightily, continuously serve him, win souls, follow them up, bring them to the church, let them be established, bring them to the Holy Ghost Service, let the power of God land on them.

Do everything you can to serve God. You see because if he fulfils his promise and he prospers you and he repositions, and you will not use it to serve him; he can raise up, he can bring down.” He, however, hinted that the secret to his agility and several ministerial trips while over 80 years old, was the covenant to serve God in exchange for healing from constant malaria attacks years ago. Also, he revealed that the first time in his ministry where 14,000 people were healed at the Holy Ghost service with the church experiencing first time traffic along the expressway the next day, was when he was praying in preparation for the service and God told him to worship him instead for all that he had already done.