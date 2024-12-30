Adeboye Relays Tinubu’s Message To Eagles B

Share

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Adeboye, has conveyed the message of the President to the technical crew and players of the Super Eagles B for picking one of the tickets for next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from February 1 to 28, 2025.

Zulu, as the SSA is fondly called, said President Tinubu was happy with the players for their on-and-off-the-pitch performance and the grit and resilience they displayed in the course of the match which saw them triumph over the Ghanaians.

“I want to inform you, the players and the technical crew, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is happy with your performance on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo where you took your Ghanaian counterparts, the Black Galaxies, to the cleaners with your outstanding display and clinical finishes which saw Nigeria qualified for our first CHAN since 2018,” he said.

