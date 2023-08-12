Adeboye Reacts To Rumours Of Consulting With Demonic Powers

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Friday reacted to claims that he consults with demons anytime he is about to minister at the Redemption Camp.

According to the cleric, “his attention was drawn to some publications where the allegations were made by some clerics and groups of persons.

He said some prophets accused him of using demonic powers in leading the church, as well as preaching and prophesying to his members.

Addressing the allegation at the ongoing 2023 Annual Convention, Adeboye urged the congregation to pray that he dies before sunrise if he is guilty.

READ ALSO:

While saying he would not mind people spreading such rumours, he said it occurred to him that even some of his members might have believed the rumours.

However, in a bid to clear people’s doubt, Adeboye said, “We are going to pray one more prayer. I usually don’t pay attention to the sayings of some so-called prophets, especially if they are saying something about me. I just ignore them.”

“But, I learned that recently some people are saying Pastor Adeboye is using demonic forces, that there are some demons at Redemption Camp, that Pastor Adeboye will consult. Then, He would come and say ‘My Daddy said’.

“I just felt I should not pay any attention, but they said they put these things on the internet. Then, when I was praying, I think about two or three days ago, as I was praying for the Convention naturally, then I felt the leading, that there might be some people, who might believe this thing.”

Tell God to kill me if I consult demons, Adeboye tells congregation The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, called on the members of the church to pray for his death if he consults demons in performing miracles, signs and wonders.… pic.twitter.com/QLJ5yQ2CWq — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 12, 2023