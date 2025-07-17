Adeboye Rallies Team Nigeria Ahead Of 2025 African Armwrestling Championship

With just six days to go before the opening of the 2025 African Armwrestling Championship, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Hon. Adeboye Anthony Adeyinka, paid a morale-boosting visit to Nigeria’s national armwrestling team in camp.

The championship, scheduled to run from July 23 to 27 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, is a landmark event for Nigeria, marking the first time the country will host the continent’s premier armwrestling tournament. Over 20 African nations are expected to compete in what is now recognized as one of Africa’s fastest-growing sports.

During his visit, Hon. Adeboye—popularly known as Zulu Authority—commended the athletes for their dedication, discipline, and resilience. He urged them to remain focused and represent Nigeria with pride on the international stage.

“This is a defining moment for our athletes and for Nigeria. The whole continent will be watching, and we must rise to the occasion. Let’s give our best and show the world the strength of Nigerian talent,” he said.

He further emphasized the alignment of the event with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes youth empowerment, national unity, and international recognition through sports development.

In his address, Adeboye also made a passionate call to Nigerians, urging them to rally behind Team Nigeria by attending the event, promoting it on social media, and cheering on the athletes, both in person and virtually.

“Grassroots support is crucial—not just for athlete morale, but for the success of the entire championship,” he stated.

Highlighting the ongoing preparations, which are in full swing, the LOC chairman revealed that the committee is still seeking additional sponsorship and financial support from corporate entities, philanthropic organizations, and sports-loving Nigerians.

“This championship is a national project. We need the private sector, institutions, and well-meaning individuals to partner with us. Together, we can deliver a world-class event that reflects the greatness of our country,” he added.

As Nigeria prepares to host this historic continental showdown, Hon. Adeboye’s visit serves as a strong message of federal government support and a morale boost for Team Nigeria, as they gear up to make the nation proud on home soil.