New Telegraph

January 3, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 3, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Adeboye Predicts Economic…

Adeboye Predicts Economic Relief, Reversed ‘Japa’

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has delivered his highly anticipated prophecies for the 2026 New Year, foretelling a recovery in the economy and a reversal in the emigration trends in Nigeria.

Adeboye stated this during the church’s annual cross-over service at Redemption City on New Year’s Eve, while offering a message of hope for Nigeria and cautious optimism for the international community.

In a video clip going viral yesterday, the cleric disclosed that the prophecy is a two part message, noting he would pray further and seek divine order about the second part before voicing it in the coming week.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“This year, there will be a reduction in hunger. Small and medium enterprises will begin to blossom,” Adeboye declared.

Adeboye revealed that Nigeria will experience a “reverse japa” phenomenon, often referred to as “Japa,” where citizens who migrated abroad will begin returning home.

On the international front, the prophecies offered a mix of relief and environmental warnings, noting that the likelihood of a major global conflict is lower in 2026 than in the previous year.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Catholic Secretariat Advises Nigerians On 2027 Election
Read Next

We’re Yet To Decide On High Court Judges’ Appointments – NJC