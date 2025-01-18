Adeboye Pledges Maximum Support to Evolution Cup

Share

The Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports Development to the President Bola Tinubu, Adeyinka Adeboye, has pledged his total support to the 2025 Evolution Cup Pan African Invitational Football Tournament.

This pledge was made during a courtesy visit of the project strategist, Olawale Olatoye, who briefed Adeboye on the tournament’s details.

A seasoned sports administrator, popularly called Zulu Authority, expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament, as he commended Olatoye for his initiative in organising the event.

The Evolution Cup, now in its third edition, aims to promote grassroots football development and provide a platform for young African talents to shine.

The tournament has been scheduled for February in Abuja at the upgraded Bwari Township Stadium.

