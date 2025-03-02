Adeboye Makes Wakeup Call To Parents, Youths

Share

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on parents to raise their children in God’s way and be firm in ensuring they serve God.

Pastor Adeboye said not doing this would ruin parents’ future as children represent the tomorrow of their parents.

Speaking on ‘Greater Tomorrow’ at RCCG National headquarters, Ebute Metta, Lagos, during the March Thanksgiving and special prayer service for youths, young professionals, young adults and their families; which coincides with his 83rd birthday, the octogenarian also called on children to obey and honour their parents, as therein also lies a secured future.

He stated: “When I was younger, I’m still young I’m only 83 now, but when I was much younger there is a proverb in Yoruba land .because in those days they beg the farmers to send their children to school.

“They said, ‘you are asked to train your child, you say you are building a house’, they said the child you don’t train will sell the house you say you are building.

“Your children represent your tomorrow…Don’t say let him do whatever he likes if you allow him to do whatever he likes you are ruining your future I know parents particularly those of you who claim you are highly sophisticated, highly educated and you claim that so well you know life more than anyone else.

“When your children are going wrong you say ‘well let him sow his own wide oats’, if he sows white oats, it is your future that will be ruined. Train your children in the way of the Lord, be firm when it comes to your children serving the Lord.”

Addressing the younger generation, he added: “Young ones listen…obey your parents in all things, obey them they are your parents and you are not only to obey them you are to honour them.

“It is in honouring your parents that you even have a future at all, it is in honouring your parents that you will live long if you don’t honour your parents, you may die young.

“If you’re a girl and you now begin to think that you know much more than your mom and you know much more than your father, you may never become a mom because if you don’t live long then where’s your future.”

