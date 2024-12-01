Adeboye Lauds Homecoming Spirit Of Igbos

Share

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has lauded the Igbos for not losing touch with their root.

Adeboye who said it was common for the Igbos to journey home during the yuletide season from wherever they were based, made known his observation while speaking on the need for individuals to be conscious of their eternal abode as they journey temporarily on earth.

Speaking on the theme ‘In My Father’s House’, at the December Thanksgiving and Special Prayer Service for Tenants, Landlords, and Landowners at the Church’s National Headquarters, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, he added that death was inevitable regardless of one’s status, hence the need for righteous living in order to qualify for eternal rest.

He stated: “I like my brothers, the Igbos everywhere they go to trade and do whatever they want to do, they have accommodation there. But come Christmas time, where do they go? They go to the village and if you go to the villages, you will be amazed.

“The village itself may have a total of maybe 20/25 houses and you see one mighty mansion that belongs to somebody who works in Lagos and there’s nothing you can do to keep a normal Igbo man in Lagos at Christmas, he has gone to the village.”

Citing how a pastor in RCCG was arrested abroad for addressing some persons as gentlemen and women, also how a woman has an animal as her husband; he warned that the moral decadence in the society, the war between Russia and Ukraine and other happenings were part of signs to make Church goers amend their ways and make Christians tighten their belts as the end of time was already near in fulfilment of the scripture.

He also stated:”Take the matter seriously, don’t let anybody weaken your stand for God…There’s a place called my father’s house, that’s where I’m going and that’s where I want to see you on the last day.”

Share

Please follow and like us: