Adeboye laments hike in electricity tarrif, says things’ll be better

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has restated that things would get worse in the country before getting better. Adeboye, who said that he was nobody, emphasized for the umpteenth time that things would get worse before they would get better. On the bad economy, the RCCG Overseer said God had told him things would get worse before they become better.

He alluded to his prophecies at the beginning of the year, adding, however, that he was quite naive for not asking God how long things would get worse. He lamented the increase in the pump price of fuel and the hike in the electricity tariff, adding that what is happening in Nigeria is not ordinary. He said, “If I am not such a “stupid” boy, I would have asked God how worse things would get before they get better. I did not ask.

So, you see how stupid a boy I am. All of a sudden, we saw the Naira going down. I never knew the Naira would go so bad. I know nations, who got independence at the same time as Nigeria, whose money is like 10,000 to a pound.” Adeboye said when he saw the way things were going, he had to quickly mobilise some great prayer warriors to intercede for the country.

“Thank God things are getting better,” he said. He however called for more prayers for the country because of the recent increase in electricity tariff and the increase in pump price of fuel. He said: “As I was coming out of the prayer room, I heard the government has increased the price of fuel and the tariff of electricity has increased. If the price of fuel increases, it means the cost of transporting the food to the market will increase.

It means the food will increase in price. I had this feeling that the rate this is happening is no longer natural. (Oro yi kin se oju lasan). “And then, I heard a prophet had prophesied that things would only get better towards the end of 2025. I said..oti ooo. (No…).” He then led the congregation praying that God would intervene in the nation’s economy