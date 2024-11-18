Adeboye Is Building Business Centers Not Religious Institutions – Femi Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has claimed that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adeboye is building business centres, not religious institutions.
Speaking during an interview with Sahara TV, he warned Nigerians against the qualms of religiosity as opposed to a life of spirituality.
He noted that Pastor Adeboye had recently said something about opening more churches so that people could have a church within walking distance.
According to Femi Falana, that is opening more business centres and not religious institutions.
Reaction trailing this post:
official_devon91 said: “Old fuul. Watin concern you. RCCG helped me as a drummer throughout the 4 years of my first degree”
suparay_dike wrote: “Fela also sang that lawyer wey nor know him work, na suwegbe oooooooh”
oosha.e said: “Personally I don’t take redeem churchgoers seriously ”
singerboy_vibez asked: “So this is not defam^tion of character? ”
amkleb said: “Pastor Adeboye abeg sue him for defaming ”
iam_luciouss remarked: “Can Adeboye sue for Defamation? Because VDM nor talk reach like this una begin run up and down like headless chicken”
adelakuntufayl commented: “To all those who have a whole lot to say but decided to remain silent, may this new week favour you all! ”
Watch video below: