Adeboye Is Building Business Centers Not Religious Institutions – Femi Falana

He noted that Pastor Adeboye had recently said something about opening more churches so that people could have a church within walking distance.

According to Femi Falana, that is opening more business centres and not religious institutions.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this post:

official_devon91 said: “Old fuul. Watin concern you. RCCG helped me as a drummer throughout the 4 years of my first degree”

suparay_dike wrote: “Fela also sang that lawyer wey nor know him work, na suwegbe oooooooh”

oosha.e said: “Personally I don’t take redeem churchgoers seriously ”

singerboy_vibez asked: “So this is not defam^tion of character? ”

amkleb said: “Pastor Adeboye abeg sue him for defaming ”

iam_luciouss remarked: “Can Adeboye sue for Defamation? Because VDM nor talk reach like this una begin run up and down like headless chicken”

adelakuntufayl commented: “To all those who have a whole lot to say but decided to remain silent, may this new week favour you all! ”

Watch video below: