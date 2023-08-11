Adeboye Hails Gusau Over NFF C’ttee Appointment

Chairman of Smart City FC of Lagos, Adeyinka Adeboye, has hailed the president of the Nigeria Football Federation’s, Ibrahim Gusau, for appointing him as a member of the NFF Security Committee.

The immediate past Senior Special Assistant on Sports to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, was grateful to Gusau, for deeming him competent and credible to be part of the committee, and has promised to give his best at all times, to justify his appointment.

“I must graciously thank the NFF President for this great honour, and as a member of the Security Committee, I’ll work harmoniously with other members for the success of the committee,” Adeboye said.