Adeboye Charges Students, Others On Focus, Diligence

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged students to remain focused and make the most of their academic pursuits.

He drew students’ attention to the biblical example of Jacob, whom he described as focused, diligent, prayerful, and hardworking — qualities that enabled him to achieve his goals despite opposition.

Delivering his sermon on Sunday during the May Thanksgiving Service and special prayer session for students at the RCCG National Headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos, Adeboye warned against replacing hard work with excessive prayer.

He recalled a case of massive student failure attributed to praying without studying. “Prayer is important, but it must be balanced with reading. You cannot succeed by praying alone without studying,” he cautioned.

The service, themed “Exceedingly Greatness,” was attended by several dignitaries including the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu; Acting Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, Prof. Sunday Olowo Samuel; students of Redeemer’s schools and others.

Adeboye emphasized that greatness can be generational, sharing how he once chose to go on a hunger strike to pay his school fees so he wouldn’t lose his admission.

“Greatness usually begins with someone in the family, then like a river, it begins to flow. The moment God makes you great, your children automatically become great,” he said.

“You cannot succeed in life if you do not know where you are going. I knew that if I didn’t study, I would die in poverty. If you want to be exceedingly great, you must not be lazy,” he added, stressing that laziness is not acceptable in God’s kingdom.

In an interview with journalists, Professor of Philosophy and Special Assistant to the General Overseer (SATGO), who also serves as Pastor-in-Charge of Region 1 (PICR 1), Pastor Oladele Balogun, supported Adeboye’s message.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will be great again, and encouraged students to combine academic diligence with the fear of God.

“Let the youth and the students follow the instructions and advice given by Daddy GO. He has told us that God wants us to be exceedingly great and has pronounced greatness on us. However, he wants us to follow the example of Jacob—being prayerful, focused, determined, hardworking, and not lazy.

“If students can do that and add the fear of God to it, they will succeed in life and become exceedingly great,” Balogun said.

He also called on teachers to serve as role models.

“If we are telling students to exhibit good character, then the teachers must also do the same. If we do that, we will make this nation great again,” he concluded.

