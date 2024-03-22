Adeboye Applauds Team Nigeria’s Performance

Adeyinka Adeboye, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has applauded the performance of Team Nigeria at the 13th African Games in Ghana. The SA on Grassroots Sports said the Federal Government is happy with the athletes as they have been making the country proud. Team Nigeria sits second behind Egypt with the Games expected to come to an end tomorrow with the closing ceremony.

“So far, so good, we are very happy they’ve made Nigeria proud. It shows how prepared they are for this tournament,” he said. “They’ve done excellently well, and the government in Nigeria is very happy with that. They showed love, and they showed the passion we have for our great country. “What we saw since the competition started shows that they are stars to be reckoned with, and it makes Nigeria proud.”

The former Senior Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, however, advised the remaining athletes still competing to stay focused while gunning for the remaining medals. He added that the government would surely reward the athletes.

He added: “You see all the disciplines, all the competition, I’m very happy with them. And I have that belief that the government will reward them when they get back to Nigeria. “We have done better than the last African Games. I just wish all the athletes the very best of luck, and I wish them to get medals, and it’s very important for the country.”