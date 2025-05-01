Adeboye Applauds OSOM Games, Reaffirms President’s Support

Share

Senior Special Assistant on grassroots sports development to President Bola Tinubu, Adeyinka Adeboye, has heaped praises on the just- concluded One Service One Medal Games in Abuja, describing it is an initiative that is worthy of commendation.

Adeboye, who was present at the final day closing ceremony, is optimistic that the games will continue to produce athletes from the military that will represent Nigeria at the international levels.

Adeboye further added that President Tinubu is elated about the standard and productivity of the games and will continue to get full support from the president.

“This OSOM Games is really a wonderful initiative, I am totally glad with the way they conducted themselves positively. The level of competition was truly amazing and very productive, too. Such games will get full support for it to be bigger and better, ” he said.

“Our amiable president is a sportsloving and listening father, and the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu is grossly behind such programmes and it will get full support and backing from the Presidency to make it a world class event” he added.

Share