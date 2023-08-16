Adebowale: History, important glue for bilateral, cross-cultural connection

In terms of digitisation, archiving and preservation of Nigerian history, how has the journey been so far?

It’s been a great journey; a very interesting journey. Like, the more I delve into it, the more I discover myself, the more I learn myself. You know, you come across some certain rare materials or rare books and you’re so blown away with the richness of the history of the content you have with you. Amazing exploits of different Nigerians from different tribes; amazing exploits of great nationalists that fought for this country’s independence, that were also involved in the pre-colonial struggles are mindblowing. I think, I was actually born for this because I never get bored out of it, even though you have frustrations and setbacks, and you are not feeling good or you have financial glitches and trying to raise money to do it. But once you get into that mode of research it is just beautiful. Nigerian history is beautiful, rich and enchanting.

You are the Senior Curator of the NigerianBrazilian Public History Project. What can you say about the project?

The Nigerian-Brazilian History Public Project is a beautiful one. I got the appointment based on the amount of work I have done especially with the Afro-Brazilian architecture and writing articles on it. Our main purpose is to connect the dot between Nigeria and Brazil; basically, just showing the inter-cultural relationship between Nigeria and Brazil. It’s been a great job; it’s been a great opportunity to serve in that regard. And we plan to do more over the years. We are working; it’s one of those jobs you keep doing constant research on, and you keep travelling, writing papers, presenting, productions and so on.

How has it helped in promoting bilateral, intercultural historical dialogue and harmony Abetween both countries?

It has helped because with the number of documents, interviews and history we’ve preserved and curated, it has created a sense of belonging for people in both spaces to be proud of their heritage and their culture, and at the same time to understand the need for history. When you are talking of bilateral connection, cross-cultural connection, history is the important glue that connects these two countries together. And what we’ve done at the organisation is to make this thing as solid and outstanding as it is. And you know for future generations, when they want to know about Brazilian heritage, they want to know about Nigerian history, we serve as that frontier to engage them and let them know what they need to know.

You’re also an Associate Fellow of the Royal Historical Society (UK) and also a member of the International Council on Archives…

Yes. The Royal Historical Society (RHS) organises different seminars and workshops, and providing tool kits on how to be a very thorough researcher how to be a very well-grounded historian. So, personally that has helped me in doing more work, understanding and using more tools as researcher and a historian. And also, globally, understanding the history of the world, because one of the things that the RHS does is it is not just about the history of where you’re from but for you as a very thorough and enlightened person to understand the history world, understanding the history of the UK, the US and different countries. We have members all around the world, and in as much they learn about our own history, I also learn about their history. The major thing is the global promotion of history and the preservation of history around the world. I was elected last year, May 23rd. And as I said, it’s been a great journey. I plan to use the position to also push the preservation of history agenda. Some of the issues we raised globally we also plan to advocate for them here in Nigeria and also for Africa basically. Also, being a member of the international council of Archive, it is my duty to put a spotlight on the importance of archiving in Nigeria and in West Africa Region.