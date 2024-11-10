Adebogun lauds art collectors as custodians of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage

Share

The Director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has applauded Nigeria’s art collectors as the custodians of the country’s rich cultural heritage, thereby ensuring that traditional and contemporary art forms continue to thrive. Adebogun, who made these remarks in Lagos over the weekend, noted that the nation’s art collectors have greatly helped elevate Nigerian art, bringing it to global audiences and fostering a deeper appreciation for the country’s creative talents.

He stressed that art collectors have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the Nigerian art industry by investing in and showcasing the works of talented artists. The renowned Educationist and Visitor to Caleb University particularly expressed his delight in the art collectors’ contributions to the preservation of Nigerian artistic traditions and heritage, thereby ensuring that future generations can continue to appreciate and learn from these artworks. Adebogun further said that by investing in Nigerian art and artists, collectors not only promote creativity and cultural exchange but also contribute to the socio – economic development of the nation. He, however, described the efforts of famous Nigerian art collectors like Omooba Yemisi Shyllon, Olu Amuda, Sammy Olagbaju, Tokini Peterside, Kabir Rufai, Ruth Obiri, Akinsanya and others as laudable, more so that these have helped to build bridges between artists, collectors and art enthusiasts, thereby fostering a vibrant and dynamic art community in Nigeria.

