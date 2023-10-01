Adebogun Extols Caleb College Feat In Training Of Global Leaders

An educationist and Director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr Ola Adebogun, has stated that the school in its few years of establishment has displayed great potential in academic learning that is rich in raising global leaders.

Dr Adebogun, who made these remarks in Ikeja, Lagos, said the experience of the college in this direction are clear indicator of its rich educational prospects and opportunities for greater discoveries.

He noted that the management was pleased that the school’s well-rounded learning, academic excellence, and creative ability of its products have provided a suitable soft landing for their employability.

The Educationist added that since its take-off in 1986, the College has consistently ensured the production of quality students aimed at contributing positively to national growth.

He stressed that the feat of raising global leaders was achieved with the concerted efforts of both the academic and non-academic staff of the school who were committed not only to the educational development and well-being of the students but also to the production of quality manpower and capacity building for national advancement.

While appraising the achievements of the College, Dr Adebogun said its enviable record was a step in the right direction considering the quality of staff and infrastructural facilities in the school.

The Director further disclosed that Caleb College has made continuous professional development mandatory for the staff to ensure that they consistently work hard to remain relevant to the system as well as engineering the culture of encouraging the students to aspire to greater heights and be agents of change in the society.