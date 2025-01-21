Adebisi: How Nigeria Can Transform Tourism Sector

Share

Nigeria has been adjudged to have what it takes to develop the nation’s tourism potential if the right policies are formulated by the government.

This was the view of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dees Travels, Professor Sunday Adebisi, who noted that when policies are properly channelled toward tourism, Nigeria has what it takes to conveniently transform into the status of a developed country such as Dubai.

Adebisi, who gave an example of how both Nigerians and foreigners trooped in large numbers into the country during the Yuletide, emphasised that if only the country can rightly create needed policies, Nigeria would unlock the great potential of tourism for the attractions of fun seekers globally.

He said this on the sideline of the company’s get-together party, organised for its management, staff, stakeholders, and shareholders in Lagos.

While acknowledging the effort of the government in the industry, Adebisi charged the government to place more attention on the tourism sector to tap into the unimaginable wealth the sector portends.

Highlighting the success of what he terms as “Dirty December” period, which according to him, saw the country “rake in over $100 million in revenue, Adebisi stated that the success showcased Nigeria’s appeal as a travel destination, stressing the importance of tapping into the country’s tourism assets.

“You all know what happened during the ‘Dirty December’ that brought in more than $100 million, and what that tells you is that Nigeria is a place people want to visit.

If we get our tourism sector right, the potential is limitless,” he said. Adebisi added: “This event has shown that, with proper organization, Nigeria could surpass even Dubai as the premier destination in Africa.

With 365 days of summer, there’s no reason why tourists can’t flock to Nigeria year-round.”

While acknowledging the effort of the current Nigerian government, He noted that the right policies and support were crucial to realising the full potential of the tourism and aviation industries.

“We are ready to support the government in achieving its goals, but the right frameworks need to be in place,” he added.

Echoing these sentiments, Group Managing Director, Daisi Olotu, stressed the need for greater attention to aviation and tourism, two sectors that could significantly drive economic growth. Olotu argued that with proper investment and focus, the tourism industry could generate substantial revenue for the country.

Olotu said: “The current government is trying its best, but aviation and tourism need more focus. If aviation gets the attention it deserves, it will generate more money for operators, agents, and the economy at large.

