Adebayor Relishes Opportunity To Play In Nigeria

With just 15 days to go until the much-antici- pated Champions Cup Game between Barca Legends and African Legends, former Arsenal and Manchester City talisman Emmanuel Adebayor says he can’t wait to return home for the historic encounter on October 25th.

The Nigerian-born Togolese ex-international, who was crowned African Footballer of the Year in 2008, remains one of Africa’s most iconic football figures. Adebayor represented Togo at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, the country’s first and only appearance at the global showpiece, cementing his place in African football history.

The Champions Cup Game, organized by Attom Foundation and supported by ZMB Homes and WGI, will see global icons from FC Barcelona take on African Legends. The clash is scheduled to hold on October 25, 2025, 3pm, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The match promises not only world-class entertainment but also a powerful message of unity and empowerment, particularly with its focus on supporting the Girl Child Initiative through sport.

Over an illustrious career spanning two decades, Adebayor played for several of Europe’s elite clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

His impressive resume also includes stints with Metz and Monaco in France, Real Madrid in Spain, İstanbul Başakşehir and Kayserispor in Turkey, as well as Club Olimpia in Paraguay and Semassi in his native Togo.