Adebayo Urges Tinubu To Address People’s Anger Against His Govt

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has advised President Bola Tinubu that rather than worry about a political coalition that could defeat him in 2027, he should be more concerned about the people’s anger against his government.

Adebayo noted that the president is politically savvy enough to know that the coalition is not his problem. “He knows the people in the coalition. They are all friends.

There’s hardly anybody in the coalition who you cannot find 10,000 pictures of them with the president. They are all together.

“The real thing that the president should worry about is the resentment of the people and the problems that people are facing in reality. It is not the coalition that has been putting pictures and billboards all over.”

