Adebayo Urges Northern Leaders To Shape Nigeria’s Destiny

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has urged northern leaders to play a decisive role in shaping Nigeria’s future through sustained consultative dialogue and principled governance.

Adebayo made the call during a visit to the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) headquarters in Abuja, where he met with key northern elders and stakeholders to discuss national unity, leadership renewal, and the need for inclusive development.

He commended the ACF for its enduring role in promoting peace and national cohesion, describing the forum as a “leadership institution of historic importance” in Nigeria’s political evolution.

“Thank you for the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum. The Premier is a leadership institution in Northern Nigeria. The North has always played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s destiny, and that responsibility remains critical today,” Adebayo said.

He particularly praised Alhaji Bashir Mohammed Dalhatu, Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees, for his statesmanship and service to the nation across different political eras.

In his remarks, Adebayo identified three key themes for Nigeria’s renewal — the centrality of the North in national unity, the crisis of short-term governance, and the need to engage a new generation of leaders.

He lamented what he called the “episodic” nature of modern governance, contrasting it with the vision-driven development plans of Nigeria’s early years. “Our founding leaders thought in decades, not in election cycles,” he said. “Today, we need that same discipline of planning and execution to build a Nigeria that works for everyone.”

The SDP standard bearer decried rising religious and ethnic polarization, warning that “when human life is valued differently because of faith, the nation’s soul is in danger.” He called on northern elders to use their influence to promote tolerance and national solidarity.

“If we understand the North well in politics, and if the North understands us, we would have solved most of Nigeria’s problems,” he said. “Our government will be pan-Nigerian — incorruptible, service-driven, and accountable.”

Responding, Alhaji Dalhatu welcomed Adebayo and his delegation, affirming the ACF’s non-partisan commitment to promoting national unity and sustainable development.

“Nigeria needs people who think in a united manner,” Dalhatu said. “The ACF, established 25 years ago, remains dedicated to protecting the social, cultural, and economic interests of Northern Nigeria within a united Nigeria. Our engagements are not political; they are patriotic.”

He added that the forum would continue to engage political leaders across party lines to address challenges such as insecurity, unemployment, and youth empowerment.

“The ACF has always welcomed politicians to share ideas. Such interactions allow us to assess who truly cares about solving Nigeria’s problems,” Dalhatu stated, pledging continued cooperation with like-minded leaders committed to building a united and prosperous nation.