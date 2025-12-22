Adebayo Urged To Contest 2027 Presidency

A politician and businessman based in the Daura area of Katsina State, Nalado Usman Yusuf, has called the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, to re-contest in 2027.

Adebayo, an Ondo State–born lawyer, businessman and public affairs commentator, has remained loyal to the SDP after the 2023 elections despite reported overtures from other political parties.

Describing him as a politician to watch ahead of the 2027 polls, Yusuf said his experience and background were enough reasons for him to present himself again to voters in 2027.

He said Adebayo’s continued allegiance to the SDP underscores his reputation as a principled politician rather than a roving aspirant in search of an electoral ticket.

He noted that his consistency and personal wealth suggest he is driven more by a desire to reform the country than by personal gain.

He emphasised that during the 2023 campaign, Adebayo ran under the slogan “Hope Again 2023,” which he said could be reworked into a 2027 message focused on national “rescue,” particularly in response to Nigeria’s current economic and security challenges.

“Beyond politics, Adebayo is the founder of King Adebayo Film and Theatre Arts Network (KAFTAN-TV), a television station and has been involved in business and philanthropy.

“This mix of private-sector experience and public engagement positions him well to address Nigeria’s complex governance issues,” he stated.

On economic reform features, he said: “Adebayo should ensure turning around Nigeria’s economy as a matter of priority. He should give it the attention it deserves and the transformation it needs.

“The value of the Naira should be raised, revenue generation should be commensurate with the earnings of any payer, budgets should be implemented fully, foreign investments should be encouraged, and debts should be managed sincerely while attempts should be made to offset them gradually, but unfailingly.”

On the security front, he said it was another central concern, stressing that insecurity, particularly in northern Nigeria, had disrupted economic and social life and required decisive action, including better deployment of security forces and greater use of modern technology such as surveillance and intelligence-gathering tools.

He also highlighted education, agriculture and social welfare as areas that need urgent attention. “Proposals include increased budgetary allocations to education, improved welfare for teachers, the introduction of modern agricultural technology to boost food production, and expanded access to healthcare, clean water and housing. Skills acquisition programmes and social support for vulnerable citizens are also seen as critical,” he said.

Speaking on industrialisation, he called on Adebayo to consider the revival of the moribund industries, encouragement of new manufacturing ventures and incentives for investors.

He also stressed the need to revitalise the civil service, ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions, clear debts owed to contractors and promote transparency in governance.

Encouraging Adebayo not to give but to draw inspiration from the late Muhammadu Buhari, who tried several times before becoming president, he said: “Your Excellency, you have seen it all. Apart from being a lawyer and a businessman of international repute, you are equally a philanthropist who is also familiar with the art of governance.

“It is, therefore, a duty on you to present yourself again for election in 2027. After all, former President Muhammadu Buhari gave a shot at the presidency about three times before he could finally tear the net in 2015.”