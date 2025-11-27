Adebayo: Trump’s Tweet Forced Tinubu to Face Nigeria’s Insecurity

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said it is unfortunate that it took a tweet from American President Donald Trump for President Bola Tinubu to acknowledge the gravity of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

In a statement, Adebayo described it as a grave mistake for Nigerians to have elected Tinubu as President and Commander-in-Chief, given the frightening escalation of insecurity nationwide.

“First, he heated up the whole country with poor economic policies that are making everybody desperate. In terms of security, he has not paid attention to Nigerians who have been paying ransom everywhere, to ‘one chance’ kidnappers and others,” he said.

“Do you know that if you conduct a public hearing of ‘one chance’ victims, you will have over a million? He has ignored kidnappings happening across communities. The only reason he is suddenly sensitive is because Trump sent a tweet.”

Adebayo urged the President and his team to rise to the responsibility of governance rather than reacting only when foreign leaders issue threats.

“They should not become serious only when Trump is tweeting and threatening them. They should be serious all the time. Now that they have acted within a week and we are seeing results, it shows the government was capable all along.”

He said if the government sustains the renewed momentum and stops using security as a pretext for mismanaging resources, no group would be able to abduct schoolchildren or hold citizens in captivity.

Adebayo lamented that despite Nigerians being among the smartest people globally, with highly intelligent security personnel the Commander-in-Chief has failed to provide leadership.

“The only mistake we made, and I say this with every sense of gravity, is electing President Tinubu as Commander-in-Chief. That was a big mistake. Our officers, even the police you look down on, are as smart as any Marine or CIA operative.”

On the President’s directive to security agencies to cordon off forests in states affected by insecurity, Adebayo said the move was long overdue.

“That order does not excite anybody. It should have been done long ago. And announcing it publicly will yield little result because the bandits are watching the news and will restrategise.”

He further criticised what he described as the government’s “mockery and propaganda,” citing the arrest and rendition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya as proof that the government is capable of decisive action when it chooses to act.

“This is a government that captured someone in Nairobi, brought him back for trial and convicted him. But the same government cannot capture criminals roaming our forests and kidnapping schoolchildren? How do you abduct dozens of people and move them without security intervention?”

Referencing the historical case of robbery kingpin Lawrence Anini, Adebayo said President Tinubu must summon his security chiefs as President Babangida did in the 1980s.

“Babangida asked the police commissioner, ‘Where is Anini?’ And within a short period, they captured him. Tinubu should call the armed forces and say the same about terrorists and kidnappers. If he hears one more kidnap, the IGP should be gone.”

Adebayo also accused the President of filling his administration with saboteurs.

“When Tinubu came in, I warned that he would undo his own government with his appointees. Look at the choices he has made. He is the cause of his own problems, both domestically and internationally.”

On accusations that the opposition is sabotaging the government ahead of 2027, Adebayo dismissed the claim.

“How can you say the opposition is sabotaging you when you have no ambassador to the US, the UK, France, China, or any Security Council country? You cannot treat ambassadorial appointments like political rewards. It is damaging to the country.”