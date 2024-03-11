Adebayo To Tinubu, Your Duty Is To Keep Law, Order Amid Economic Challenges

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said President Bola Tinubu doesn’t need to blow his trumpet if indeed he has lived up to expectations.

Adebayo in a statement said Tinubu’s performance in the last nine months is self-evident for everyone to see.

He noted that if the testimony of his performance is as true in Gboko, Zaki Ibiam, Sokoto, Umuahia, and everywhere, the manifestation would have been everywhere by now.

According to him, the government has a duty to properly be in charge. He said:

“However, in terms of the economic situation may be, they should be able to keep law and order, if you want to keep law.

However, crazy the bandits in the forest might be, they should be able to keep one order on the streets. However mischievous and evil the kidnappers might be, they should be seen that there is a government presence.

“You don’t need your opponent to criticize you or your friends to applaud you. If the President is working very hard, people will see it.

“Even your opponent will say, I don’t agree with him, but he’s working hard. So, you can either like the All Progressives Congress (APC) or detest Governor Sanwo-Olu, you will not ignore the red line (train) and say, I am not going to take the train or I can’t see the train. It is very obvious, you will see that he is working.”

Adebayo said bad governance makes insecurity and poverty fester further in the land even as he advised Tinubu to return to chapter two of the constitution.

According to him, chapter two of the constitution is where all the solutions to the country lie.

“That is the map to the greatness of Nigeria. So if you are lost, that is the GPs, go back to that chapter two. If we follow it, many of these problems will be resolved.

“There will be unity in the country, there will be order in the country. That’s why I keep talking to Nigerians about chapter 2 of the constitution.

“If you follow it, you will not have a bank manager or MD that is earning one million times the earnings of a graduate in the bank.

“However much President Tinubu is trying, however wonderful his ministers are, I wish they would spend all that energy on actual priorities of what is ailing the country- poverty and insecurity.

“And try to create wealth for the people, through the people themselves, and they will try as much as possible to deal with the primary duties of government which is to keep people safe, to keep people inspired, and to obey the law.

“The first duty of government is to keep everyone safe. The next duty is to make the law work by the government itself obeying the law and show an example that if you don’t, this is the consequence,” he said.