Adebayo To Speak At GWU Conference 

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Adewole Adebayo, will join other global leaders as a speaker at a major conference organized by the School of Business, George Washington University (GWU) in the United States.

The invitation to participate in the conference as a speaker was extended to Adebayo by Professor Vanessa Gail Perry, Interim Dean of the GWU Business School, on March 20.

According to Perry, the session will be moderated by Ambassador Omar Arouna, Chairman of CCDL and President for Global Public Affairs and Engagement at Gunster Strategies Worldwide.

She noted that the conference, which comes at a time of rapid technological innovation and global uncertainty, will bring together central bank governors, state governors, CEOs, technology leaders, members of the African diaspora, and academics.

“Building on the success of our inaugural event in April 2024, this second conference will explore critical challenges and opportunities facing Africa, particularly in digital transformation and its applications in national and regional economies,” Perry said.

A Professor of Marketing, Strategic Management, and Public Policy, Perry added that key topics at the conference will include emerging technologies, trade prospects, natural resources, investment opportunities, and climate finance with a focus on innovative financial solutions to drive sustainable and inclusive growth.

“The event will also highlight opportunities for advanced economies to strengthen trade and investment ties with Africa, fostering collaboration among policymakers, practitioners, and thought leaders committed to advancing the continent’s progress,” she added.

Adebayo is expected to be on the panel titled “Africa Market Entry Strategies and Opportunities: Nigeria”, where he will share his insights and experiences on topics including technology, trade, natural resources, investment opportunities, and climate finance.

This invitation is a clear testament to Adebayo’s alternative economic and governance strategies, which he has consistently offered to reposition Nigeria on the path of economic recovery and development, ideas that have been largely ignored by the current government.

It also shows the growing global recognition of Adebayo’s deep expertise in economic policy, public finance, climate change, and sustainable development which are key issues shaping the 21st century.

