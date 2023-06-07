Adebayo Tackles El-Rufai Over Alleged Inflammatory Comment

Former Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the February 25 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has condemned what he called divisive tendencies of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over his alleged statement that Islam will continue to dominate politics in Kaduna and Nigeria.

El-Rufai allegedly told his audience before handing over to his successor that the Islamic dominance in Kaduna had been successfully replicated in Nigeria and that it shall continue.

El-Rufai, in the video containing the speech which has since gone viral on social media, alleged further that the victory of President Bola Tinubu had silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), adding that that action will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending not only in Kaduna State but in Nigeria at large.

But reacting to the comment in a statement issued on Wednesday, Adebayo said a political agenda based on tribe and religion is hateful to a diverse and plural Nigeria.

He said, “I condemn the provocative and divisive bigotry inherent in the statements of Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Islamic dominance of politics in Kaduna and Nigeria.

“A political agenda founded on ethnicity and religion is anathema to a diverse and plural Nigeria. No to Yes Daddies on all sides.”

New Telegraph reports that aside from Adebayo, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also condemned the statement.

A former National Director of CAN, Samuel Kwamkur has cautioned the former governor not to set Nigeria on fire with his utterances

He expressed his disappointment at El-Rufai, noting that the classification of the citizens of his state as ‘them’ versus us’ meant that the former governor cannot be exonerated from “the wanton killings, demolition of houses and places of worship of Christians in Kaduna.”