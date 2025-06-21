Adebayo Salami ‘Oga Bello: I Invested In My Children Instead Of Building Houses

Share

…says I don’t take roles I can fit in anymore

Having spent over six decades in the movie industry, veteran filmmaker, Adebayo Salami otherwise known as ‘Oga Bello’, is one of the most relevant among his peers. Father to 18 children, Salami began his acting career in 1964 with a group called Young Concert Party, under the leadership of Ojo Ladipo, popularly known as Baba Mero. The versatile actor who still features prominently in Yoruba movies has shown no signs of slowing down just yet. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke about his coming 60 years of stage celebration, his coming cinema project’ Her Excellency’, his passion for education among others.

You have most of your children in the industry and they are all representing well; how proud are you as a father and what gave you the foresight to see the importance of education before craft?

Let me just say, It’s God design. I never thought of letting any of my children take after me. The education you are talking about, I am very passionate about education. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the support from my parents because of their level but I had it in mind that all my children must be educated even if its attainment of at least first degree. By the time I met myself as a polygamist, I’ve had it in mind that I don’t want to leave any properties for my children. I need just two houses; one in Lagos and one in my home town. If you meet any money in my account, share it. I’m passionate about education.

How were you able to bring them to the industry?

I didn’t bring or force them to the industry, they grew their passion towards it on their own terms. When I discovered that Femi and some of his younger siblings showed interest in the film industry, I did not scold but rather supported them. For instance, whenever I’m going for rehearsals and they want to follow me, I will say no, except you have good result. That made them work hard to get good results in school and here we are. I’m very happy and overwhelmed. If I knew he (Femi) will be a filmmaker, I would not spend much money on school, I would ask him to go and read Filmmaking or Theatre Art.

60 years in the creative space, what has kept you stronger?

Honestly, grace has brought me this far and I thank Almighty Allah for the gift of life and good family.

How have been able to stay relevant in the industry for so long?

Something I’ve always been doing, is moving with time. I don’t have to be stagnant. We started on stage and from there we moved to video and television. I followed all those steps and I made sure I did it. From there to magazine. I did travel theatre from one place to another; Kano, Warri, Kaduna, Sokoto. I move with time. When it comes to cinema, we are doing it simultaneously with theatre but the problem is that people accept cinema than stage performances. So, we stick to cinema. Anything I want to do I learn it well, I travelled down to London to do some seminars, workshops on film production from there I went to France for some production seminars where I was able to get some francophone production books to read and learn from.

However, I learnt all practical aspects of movie from the late Adeyemi Afolayan (Ade love); my life journey in the industry has been smooth because I move with the time, you cannot compare the olden days movie making with the present day. I’m learning because you have to learn and let it sink in.

Has your age limited the kinds of roles you take on knowing that you have played virtually every role?

As an actor, the question of age should not limit the kinds of roles I should play. Acting is perpetually an imitation of life’s reality. For me, I don’t take roles anyhow. Even if you cast me for a role and I know I can’t fit in I will tell you no. I’d rather advise.

Has there been any scar that has affected you till now?

The death of my boss, Ojo Olanrewaju, the death of his wife; his wife died seven years after and she had a lot of problems with the family. When my Oga died he left a strong word for me saying you must continue this profession because I was present when he died. I didn’t feel too comfortable to go on with it because I didn’t think it will be my source of income. When I resigned from where I was working with Ahaji Femi Okunnu as his personal assistant, we left federal ministry of works together. He said I should follow him to his chamber because he was a lawyer then. I named Femi after him. It was very difficult to start but there was nothing I could do. When his wife died seven years after, I felt I was no longer interested in this profession. Late Dr. Ogunbode called me and asked ‘why don’t you want to do it.’ He said I had a future in the profession, that he would pray for me. He said as hard as my tests, that how I will be lifted. Which means success comes with so many obstacles.

What was your biggest hit?

The title of the stage play that brought me into limelight is Omo Gbemiga, that was the stage play we staged during my 50th anniversary. However, ‘Omo oru Kan’ in 1987 gave me my fame.

Ahead of your 60 years on stage celebration, what should we expect?

When I did my 50 years on stage, we celebrated with stage performance and musical performances from veterans. I felt what should be obtainable now and I said cinema movie. That’s what comes to anybody’s head if you are a filmmaker. So, for the celebration, I did a remake of one my old titles ‘Agbara Obinrin’ to ‘Her Excellency’. It’s a beautiful set up directed by Tope Adebayo and Tope Tijani and I served as the supervising director on stage. Her Excellency parades beautiful cast that include Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Femi Adebayo, Yemi Solade, Fathia Balogun, Aishat Lawal among others.

Why is the project ‘Her Excellency’ dear to you?

It’s dear to me because whenever I’m putting up my script, I do a lot of research and if you are a lover of my craft, you will know I do more of family-oriented stories but this particular project is pitched higher to the status of the governor. I’m trying to let people know that I don’t produce a movie that doesn’t pass a message. The message there is that however you are, the wife must support her husband no matter what. Women support husbands in two ways; either support or destroy his life. You have to be careful to know how you engage with your husband and wife.

As a veteran, what will you like to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered for all the messages I’ve passed through my movies.

You have witnessed the old and new times in the industry; what is your assessment of the industry now?

The industry is growing fast. It depends on how you move with it. Culture is dynamic and you have to move with time. Putting on agbada to the office is old. We have more talents in terms of the technical and crew. We have more actors that can interpret your roles properly. There have been a lot of positive changes, in terms of making money out of it.

Healthwise, we have seen a lot of veterans breakdowns, what advice do you have for younger colleagues to be more conscious of their health status?

Old age comes with so many challenges. That is certain. Preparing for old age is a personal thing. In this side of the world, they are so bad with it in every profession. Most of us don’t prepare ahead. I am just lucky as a person, I haven’t planned my retirement as well, I invested in my children instead of building houses and at old age they will take care of me.

