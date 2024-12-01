Adebayo Salami Conferred Doctorate Degree From UK Varsity

Share

Veteran Nigerian actor, Adebayo Salami, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree in Theatre and Media Arts from a United Kingdom (UK) university.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the veteran actor’s latest accomplishment was shared by his industry colleague, Muyiwa Ademola on his official Instagram page.

Ademola in a video shared from the event said he was honoured to announced that Adebayo Salami bagged an honorary doctorate degree in UK.

The video captures Adebayo Salami’s reaction as he is conferred with the honorary doctorate degree, beaming alongside fellow colleague, Jide Kosoko, who warmly congratulates him.

The post reads, “Congratulations sir, DR ADEBAYO SALAMI. @ Otunba Adebayo Aremu Salami (PhD) decorated by President Olusegun Obasanjo’s wife as he bags honorary Doctorate degree in Theatre and Media Arts from Achivlevers Network Academy, UK”.

