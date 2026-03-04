Adebayo Represents Nigeria’s Next-Generation Leadership – Sowunmi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has described Prince Adewole Adebayo as a credible symbol of generational shift in Nigerian politics.

In an interview, Sowunmi said Adebayo embodies the kind of prepared, articulate and ideologically grounded leadership Nigeria needs.

“People like Adebayo fit into the category of giving them a chance,” he said, urging Nigerians to open the political space to competent younger leaders with fresh ideas.

Sowunmi stressed that democracy must go beyond partisanship and focus on results, competence and national development.

According to him, leadership renewal is essential to prevent power from circulating endlessly within the same political class.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s complex political realities, he maintained that credible emerging leaders should not be ignored simply because they operate outside dominant party structures.

Concluding, Sowunmi urged citizens to vote responsibly and prioritise competence, noting that “the best among us should lead the rest of us” — a remark seen as reinforcing confidence in Adebayo’s place in Nigeria’s evolving political future.