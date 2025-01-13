Adebayo Queries Tinubu Economics Teams

Share

Following the constitution of the presidential economic team by President Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has questioned the need for the team.

Adebayo who spoke on Sunday on Channels Television’s Politics Today claimed that President Tinubu’s economic team is not sharp enough and it is far from being proactive.

According to the opposition leader, Tinubu does not need to go outside his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to find better hands to run his economic team.

The SDP chieftain said it is high time Tinubu stopped talking about what he met on ground because what he met on ground is what he used to campaign for and eventually won the election.

Adebayo also lamented that even with all the money the Tinubu administration saved from fuel subsidy removal, it is still borrowing to fund the budget, he also blamed Tinubu for not stabilizing the economy first when he came in before executing some of the policies which have seen inflation skyrocket.

However, the SDP candidate stated that he does not see the current administration performing at the speed expected to make things change for the better, making it imperative for his party to do everything it can to take power from the APC in 2027

“The problem is that the way he has set up his economic team, there is no sign that they are proactive, they are only reacting to the consequences of their earlier actions. So, they are perpetually defending, perpetually behind. So, the economic team is not nimble enough, it’s not sharp enough.

“Even if he doesn’t go outside his party to look for people to run his economic team, within his party he has a lot of talents there within the rubric of their own belief. He has not even used the best of APC people.”

