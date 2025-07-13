New Telegraph

July 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Adebayo Mourns Ex-President…

Adebayo Mourns Ex-President Buhari

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a post on his official X account, @Pres_Adebayo, Adebayo extended his condolences to Buhari’s family and prayed for the peaceful repose of the late leader’s soul.

He wrote:
“As tributes pour in over the death of General Muhammadu Buhari, immediate past Nigerian President who passed away earlier today, I profoundly express my condolences.

“I deeply mourn the passing of our former President and General, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who died today in London, UK. I offer prayers of comfort to his family and all Nigerians.

“I pray for Allah (SWT) to forgive him all his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. Ameen, Summa Ameen.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tinubu Pays Tribute To Ex-President Buhari
Read Next

Makinde Mourns Nigeria’s Immediate Past President, Buhari