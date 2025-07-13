Adebayo Mourns Ex-President Buhari

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a post on his official X account, @Pres_Adebayo, Adebayo extended his condolences to Buhari’s family and prayed for the peaceful repose of the late leader’s soul.

He wrote:

“As tributes pour in over the death of General Muhammadu Buhari, immediate past Nigerian President who passed away earlier today, I profoundly express my condolences.

“I deeply mourn the passing of our former President and General, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who died today in London, UK. I offer prayers of comfort to his family and all Nigerians.

“I pray for Allah (SWT) to forgive him all his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. Ameen, Summa Ameen.”