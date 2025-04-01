Adebayo LP Moves Into Spectacular Office

Share

Tope Adebayo LP, a full-service law firm based in Lagos, has moved into a spectacular newly built office from the former GRA office also in Ikeja.

An office opening event for the new office, located on the third floor of The Phoenix, a high-rise edifice on Mobolaji-Bank Anthoy Way, took place on March 11.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church prayed for the firm, partners and the new office. The respected cleric said the secret of staying on the path of truth is simple and contained in the Bible, precisely in 1 Timothy 1 v 8.

While casting his mind back to his days as a practicing lawyer, Pastor Bakare said there were cases he refused to take no matter the money involved.

“There were cases I didn’t take, and I didn’t need to take in those days,” he stated.

Bakare prayed for partners and other members of staff that they will be on the same page in all matters to aid the firm’s further growth.

According to him, the next level of blessings is making sure one stays in tune with God.

“When God began to bless me, then I found the secret of ensuring that I stay in a position of not going down. And it’s in Isaiah, 22 v 8’’, says the man of God.

Speaking about the new office, the principal partner of the firm, Tope Adebayo, said it was based on the realisation that one must continuously seek better ways of doing things.

