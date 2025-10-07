Adebayo Laments Nigeria’s ‘Motion Without Movement’ At 65th Anniversary

Adewole Adebayo, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, has lamented what he described as Nigeria’s “motion without movement” more than six decades after independence.

In a statement marking the country’s 65th anniversary, Adebayo said Nigeria has largely been moving in circles, with little progress to show. He attributed the nation’s woes, including corruption, insecurity, inflation, poverty, and pervasive crime to poor leadership and a failure by the elites to take responsibility for governance.

“The elites have failed to wake up to the militant wing, to go and get their uniform and take over the leadership of the country,” he said, describing the acceptance of evil in the system as a way of life.

According to Adebayo, crimes and vices are so widespread that they have become normalized. “I think all the crimes, vices, and evil that could be committed are already permitted under the system. There’s no need for you to break it, it’s already performing,” he said, lamenting the broken civilian system.

Despite his criticisms, Adebayo expressed hope for the future, drawing an analogy between Nigeria’s independence in 1960 and the present day. “We started the journey in October 1960 on foot, but we didn’t walk diligently. We were just joking around with it. We haven’t reached the destination.

“But luckily, the journey that started on foot now has cars, aircraft, and other means to continue. So there is hope on the horizon,” he said.

Adebayo painted a stark picture of systemic decay, citing examples of individuals occupying positions of influence without fulfilling their responsibilities.

“In Nigeria, you can be a pastor, a bishop, or a general overseer without being a Christian. You can be a chief imam without being a Muslim; you are just holding the position because society permits it.

“In the same vein, you can be a professor without being an academic, a senior advocate or a judge without knowing justice or paying your workers, and yet mete out justice for the country. You can have senior police officers who steal and nothing happens,” he lamented.

He concluded that the nation’s challenges are rooted in poor leadership and a society that condones mediocrity at every level of governance.