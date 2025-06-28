Adebayo Is Symbol Of Integrity – Yusuf

The Group Managing Director of KAM Holding Limited, Dr. Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, has paid glowing tribute to the late former Governor of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, describing him as a towering figure in both academia and politics.

Yusuf said the late elder statesman’s life epitomized integrity, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to the progress of Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

In a condolence message personally signed and made available to journalists in Ilorin on Saturday, Dr. Yusuf recalled that Chief Adebayo demonstrated exceptional brilliance, courage, and patriotism during his time in various public offices.

Describing his passing as a colossal loss, the KAM Holding boss noted that the former governor made enduring contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development, particularly for his role in the struggle to end military dictatorship.

“It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I, Dr. Kamorudeen Ibitoye Yusuf, MON, the Group Managing Director of KAM Holding Limited, extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late elder statesman and former Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, who passed away recently,” Yusuf stated.

“Senator Adebayo was a towering figure in the political and intellectual landscape of our nation. His life was marked by uncommon integrity, selfless service, and unyielding commitment to the betterment of Kwara State and Nigeria.”

He highlighted Chief Adebayo’s outstanding record of service as a Commissioner in the old Kwara State, Governor, Senator, and later as Minister of Communications, where he made significant national contributions.

“His departure is not only a monumental loss to his immediate family and the good people of Isin Local Government Area, but also a great loss to Kwara State and the nation. He was a mentor to many, a reservoir of wisdom, and a man of peace. His legacy in championing democratic values will remain indelible,” Yusuf added.

He extended condolences to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the bereaved family, the people of Isin LGA, and the late governor’s associates, praying that his legacy continues to inspire future generations.

“On behalf of my family, the management and staff of KAM Holding Limited, I pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and grants his family, the people of Isin, and indeed all of Kwara State, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Yusuf concluded.