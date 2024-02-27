Adebayo Faults Atiku’s Call For Tinubu To Adopt Argentina Model

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has faulted the call made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for President Bola Tinubu to adopt the Argentina model to address economic hardship.

Adebayo in a statement said it is an error for Atiku to compare Nigeria’s situation to that of Argentina. He said economic hardship in Argentina is worse than Nigeria’s situation.

He said: “I can say Vice President Atiku Abubakar may be well-intentioned but is misinformed. It is an error. If you look at the situation in Argentina, we may get to that position, I hope we are not but we are travelling in that direction but they are ahead of us in terms of misery.

“They have one month of 512 per cent of inflation. I don’t know if economists can understand the temperature of 512 per cent. They have lost virtually all their wealth. The person there now is from the Austrian school of thought.

“The Argentines are complaining every day as they have had the worst economic performance since 1980. I am not saying we should not criticise the non-performance government of President Tinubu of APC but you do not say somebody complaining of too much sun should be put in the oven, that’s not the way to solve the problem.

“These policies are not working and unfortunately Nigerians have voted for these policies. We voted for these policies either because we didn’t pay attention or we didn’t understand the implications of these policies.

“When you decide to say you vote for a government that says it will remove subsidy day one, which was what President Tinubu said, which was what Vice President Atiku Abubakar, which was what Governor Peter Obi said, and we didn’t listen to them, but people thought they have experience and maybe they are more realistic than us.

“So, they voted that way. So, any of them that formed the government and adopted any of these policies will have at the minimum, what we are experiencing now or even worse. These policies are not good, not because of the parties announcing them but because structurally they are not suitable for us.

“Of course, they come with some benefits, and you can see the benefits, and more income to the government, for example, because they are not subsidising any more. More income from the foreign exchange differential because they are not defending the naira in the old way anymore.

“You also have the benefit of goods becoming cheaper, that is why people are saying they exporting goods from Nigeria to Niger and neighbouring countries because with lower currency, our goods and any other thing we produce become cheaper, those are the advertised benefits, but we are not structurally prepared for them.”