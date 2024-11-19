Adebayo Decries High Level Of Vote Buying, Electoral Malfeasance

Share

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, had decried the level of vote buying in last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Adebayo in a statement said the situation in the state was a case of ‘a willing seller meeting a willing buyer.’ He bemoaned the level of electoral malfeasance that characterised the conduct of the election, as evidenced in the flagrant vote buying by the r u l i n g All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebayo specifically took the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, particularly the police to the cleaners, for their roles in what he described as the electoral fraud.

He said: “The Ondo State governorship election on Saturday is what criminologists would term as victimless crimes: a spectacle of willing buyers meeting willing sellers in a perfect market that should be an example for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the foreign exchange markets.

