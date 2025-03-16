Share

Tope Adebayo, the Principal Partner of Tope Adebayo LP, a leading law firm based in Lagos, has congratulated Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State on his well-deserved recognition as the Silverbird Man of the Year 2025.

In a congratulatory message issued, Adebayo noted that Governor Oyebanji stands as a beacon of leadership, vision, and commitment to the growth and development of Ekiti State.

According to him, Governor Oyebanji joins an esteemed group of leaders and visionaries honoured with the Silverbird Man of the Year award for their exceptional contributions to the development of Nigeria since the award’s inauguration 20 years ago.

“Governor Oyebanji’s honour as the Silverbird Man of the Year Award is a testament to the power of purposeful leadership.

His dedication to the good people of Ekiti State serves as an inspiration to us all, and we celebrate this well-earned recognition with him.

This award highlights the governor’s unwavering resolve and tireless efforts in driving transformative policies that have positively impacted the people of Ekiti and the nation at large.

“His dedication towards advancing key infrastructural projects, promoting sustainable development and improving the welfare of the people has earned him the respect and admiration of Nigerians across the country.”

Speaking further, Adebayo emphasised that the governor’s leadership is a shining example of how good governance can drive positive change, not just within a state but across the nation, while urging other political leaders to emulate Governor Oyebanji by focusing on transparency, accountability, and service to the people.

Since it was instituted in 2005 to recognise individuals who have impacted the society, the Silverbird Man of the Year award has become a coveted honour roll in the country.

Previous winners of the award include former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, SAN; former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; former Director-General of NAFDAC, late Prof Dora Akinyuli; business mogul, Chief Mike Adenuga; and former Edo State governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

