Adebayo Condemns Upsurge In Kidnapping, Banditry In Nigeria

…Asks FG to protect lives, properties of citizens

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the 2023 presidential elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the recent upsurge in banditry and kidnapping in some parts of the country, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Adebayo lamented that the federal government has failed in one of its primary duties to the citizenry.

Writing on his official X page, @Pres_Adebayo, he noted that the government must stop criminality and protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Adebayo insisted that just as Nigerians bemoan and dread bandits and kidnappers, the government remains a suspect in the whole drama.

He said: “As we bemoan and dread bandits and kidnappers, we must bemoan and suspect our government more. The government must stop criminality.”

Adebayo went further to note that if President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Nigeria Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS), were determined to end kidnapping in Nigeria, they know what to do, and have all it takes to do that because the government is deeply involved.

“If @officialABAT, @NuhuRibadu, @PoliceNG, and @OfficialDSSNG want to end kidnapping today, they have all it takes. Government is in on it,” he submitted.