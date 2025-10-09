Adebayo Condemns Privatization, Sale Of Govt Enterprises

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the successive governments from 1999 till date for disposing of critical government enterprises under the guise of privatisation, stressing that privatization of government enterprises is wrong.

Adebayo in a statement said part of the reason for the massive infrastructure challenge in Nigeria today is because of the sale of public assets between 1999 and today.

He particularly blamed the Olusegun Obasanjo administration from 1999 to 2007 for selling such public assets as the then National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), the Nigeria Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON) and the Nigerian Hotels Limited, among others. Adebayo argued what the government should have done was to privatise the industry or the sector but not the enterprise.

He lamented that the ripple effects of that singular policy have been massive infrastructure challenges, massive savings challenges, massive unemployment and lack of where to train people. He said: “This is because in those days, if you finish school, you can join NEPA and they will train you.”