Adebayo Condemns Leadership Absence Amid Maiduguri Tragedy

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has criticized Nigeria’s leadership following deadly explosions in Maiduguri, accusing the government of abandoning citizens in a time of crisis.

Adebayo in a press statement issued on his official X handle @Pres_ Adebayo, described the situation as a profound failure of governance, pointing to the devastation experienced by residents in the northeastern city.

According to him, innocent Nigerians are left to “Recount horror” while lives have been shattered and families plunged into grief.

He argued that the federal government has failed in its most fundamental responsibility, ensuring the safety and security of its people.

The Defence Minister, he noted, was appointed with a clear mandate to protect Nigerians, yet many citizens are still questioning the effectiveness of that promise.

Adebayo also took aim at the absence of key national figures, highlighting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, are currently in London on an official visit.

He described their presence abroad amid the unfolding tragedy as a troubling disconnect from the realities facing citizens at home.

“This is not just a disconnect. It is a failure of leadership,” Adebayo said, emphasizing that the primary duty of any administration is the protection of lives.

He concluded by urging Nigeria’s leaders to return, take responsibility, and address the worsening security situation, warning that the country is “suffering” under the current circumstances.