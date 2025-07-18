Adebayo Commends Tinubu For Buhari’s State Burial

The 2023 presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the dignified handling of the state burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a post on his verified X handle, @Pres_Adebayo, the SDP chieftain praised Tinubu for exhibiting statesmanship during the national mourning and funeral ceremonies.

“Politics aside, I would be remiss if I failed to commend @officialABAT for the statesmanship exhibited in the dignified and nationalistic mourning protocols and burial ceremonies of our most illustrious late President @MBuhari,” Adebayo wrote.

He noted that Tinubu carried out his responsibilities as Head of State in a manner that reassures Nigerians of the presence of honour and respect in public service.

“I have always said that the Office of the President has three broad mandates: Head of State, Chief Executive, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Tinubu fulfilled his Head of State duties by mourning with the bereaved and his Commander-in-Chief role by leading the armed forces in a befitting state funeral for his predecessor. Kudos,” he added.

While acknowledging that he disagrees with Tinubu on several governance issues, Adebayo said it was important to give credit where due.

“There are too many other issues on which I genuinely and meritoriously disagree with President Tinubu and numerous failures of leadership under his watch. We will resume the trenches from tomorrow.

“But on the handling of the state burial of the late President Buhari, Mr President has done our great nation proud,” he said.

He prayed for the soul of the late President, asking Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.