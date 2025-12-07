Adebayo Celebrates Yakasai At 100

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has congratulated elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakasai on his 100th birthday, describing his life as “a national treasure and a moral compass for Nigeria.”

In a heartfelt message, Adebayo said Yakasai’s century-long journey is deeply tied to Nigeria’s political evolution, noting that celebrating him is “celebrating the story of the nation itself.”

He praised Yakasai’s contributions from the colonial era through independence, military rule, and democratic transitions, highlighting his activism under the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) and his consistency in advocating for justice, unity, and good governance.

Adebayo said Yakasai’s courage, intellect, and patriotism remain unmatched. “At 100, your mind retains the sharpness of a scholar and the clarity of a true statesman,” he noted, adding that the elder statesman’s unwavering principles have guided generations of Nigerian leaders.

Describing Yakasai as a living archive of Nigeria’s political history, Adebayo said the Kano-born leader has remained steadfast in speaking truth to power, defending democracy, and mentoring younger leaders.

He prayed for God to strengthen and bless the centenarian, noting that “purposeful longevity is a miracle.”

Adebayo added that Yakasai’s life stands as a reminder that Nigeria’s diversity is a strength when governed with fairness.